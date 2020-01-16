Future of former kids' fun park up for discussion at Town Hall

The future of a former children's fun park will be discussed at a council meeting in Great Yarmouth.

Pop's Meadow, a rectangle of unkempt land between Pavilion Road and Beach Road in Gorleston, has been empty for two years, with its fate currently up in the air.

Over the years the site, which also includes a former café, has hosted various low-key leisure activities including crazy golf and later trampolines and rides for young children.

A report to Great Yarmouth Borough Council's policy and resources committee, which meets on Tuesday, January 21, states that approaches have been made by a number of organisations for a range of uses, from community and leisure association projects through to affordable housing and private market residential developments.

The report says: "Informal discussions with the planning department have confirmed that residential development would be consistent with planning policy and that support could be given to a sympathetic proposal.

"It is therefore a reasonable assumption that consent will be granted for some form of residential development on the site."

The report's author recommends inviting formal expressions of interest in the site, with marketing open for a 12-week period on a formal tender basis.

Neighbours of the land have expressed their hopes and concerns for its future.

Nick Wilson, 70, who lives in a house on Cliff Hill overlooking the land, said: "We don't want a housing development. It's our only green area and everyone's entitled to their green space."

Brian Jackson, 76, has lived next to Pop's Meadow since 1976, when it was used for crazy golf.

He said: "It was immaculate and full of light and it's been in reasonable condition but it has become a right mess."

He would like to see it used for a local bowls club.

"At least then you know it's going to be kept in good condition," he said.

The Pop's Meadow site was originally purchased by the County Borough of Great Yarmouth in 1936.

As part of the purchase a covenant was agreed with the vendor that for their lifetime or for a period of 20 years, whichever the shorter, no buildings or structures would be placed on the land.

