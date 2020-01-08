Sunken stretch of road closed over erosion concerns

A section of Riverside Road in Gorleston, which has sunk due to erosion of the riverbank, has been closed off by Norfolk County Council. Picture: Jason Silom. Archant

A stretch of road at risk of collapse due to erosion of an adjacent riverbank has been closed.

The state of the riverbank along Riverside Road in Gorleston. Picture: Jason Silom. The state of the riverbank along Riverside Road in Gorleston. Picture: Jason Silom.

On Monday (January 6) Norfolk County Council erected barriers on Riverside Road in Gorleston after reports that a void at least a metre deep had appeared underneath the surface, causing the section of road next to Williamson's Lookout to sink.

A council spokesperson said: "We hope to carry out repairs to a sunken section of the road in the next few weeks which will allow it to be reopened to traffic.

"We will also liaise with other agencies regarding longer term river wall issues which are exacerbating the problem."

Stretches of the riverbank are in private ownership which means it is not the responsibility of the Great Yarmouth Borough Council to carry out repairs.

Erosion of the riverbank has opened a void at least a metre deep under a section of Riverside Road in Gorleston. Picture: Jason Silom. Erosion of the riverbank has opened a void at least a metre deep under a section of Riverside Road in Gorleston. Picture: Jason Silom.

Concerns about erosion along Riverside Road have been rumbling for a number of years, with fears that the Ice House, a structure dating back to medieval times which was used to store ice from ships coming into the port, is in danger of ruin due to crumbling sea defences.

The Environment Agency (EA), which maintains over 10 kilometres of flood defences along the banks of the Rivers Yare and Bure, has been contacted for comment.

Meanwhile the agency is due to start a major project of refurbishing 40 flood defence walls in Great Yarmouth this month, with work scheduled to continue until September.

A section of Riverside Road in Gorleston, which has sunk due to erosion of the riverbank, has been closed off by Norfolk County Council. Picture: Google Maps. A section of Riverside Road in Gorleston, which has sunk due to erosion of the riverbank, has been closed off by Norfolk County Council. Picture: Google Maps.

The flood defences are mainly concrete and steel walls formed by an extension of the piled quay face with some set back concrete walls.

On social media, commenting on the damage along Riverside Road, one woman said: "Just lucky that a car or lorry hasn't gone straight into the river. The time for just shoving barriers up is now over."