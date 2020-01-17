Temporary flood defences installed next to sunken road

Norfolk County Council has installed temporary flood defences next to Riverside Road in Gorleston. Picture: Jason Silom. Archant

Temporary flood defences have been planted next to a sunken road at risk of collapse due to erosion of an adjacent riverbank.

Norfolk County Council had erected barriers on Riverside Road in Gorleston on January 6 after reports that a void at least a metre deep had appeared underneath the surface, causing the section of road next to Williamson's Lookout to sink.

And this week the council has installed temporary defences along the riverbank next the road to allow it to be repaired and reduce the risk of further damage.

A council spokesperson said: "Given the riverbank location, work can only take place when the tide and safe working conditions allow. We would like to thank residents for the patience as the work takes place."

The Environment Agency (EA) maintains over 10 kilometres of flood defences along the banks of the Rivers Yare and Bure but the stretch of Riverside Road currently closed is in private ownership.

