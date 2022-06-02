Two people rescued after jet ski broke down offshore

A lifeboat crew was called to rescue two people whose jet ski had broken down. - Credit: Great Yarmouth and Gorleston RNLI

A lifeboat crew was called to rescue two people whose jet ski had broken down.

The rescue took place on Thursday, June 2, off the White Swan Wreck, near Gorleston beach.

The lifeboat John Rowntree, from the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston RNLI, was tasked by Humber Coastguard to assist a broken down jet ski.

The crew transferred two people on to the lifeboat and secured the jet ski, before making their way back to the station.

The jet ski was secured to the slipway next to the station and its passengers safely disembarked.

For any coastal emergency dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.