Hundreds sign petition to scrap double mini roundabout plan

PUBLISHED: 16:09 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 28 February 2020

A major project at an increasingly busy junction in Gorleston will see the construction of a double mini roundabout. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

Hundreds of people have signed an online petition demanding plans for a double mini roundabout in Gorleston be scrapped.

The petition is calling on Norfolk County Council to cancel a plan to put a double mini roundabout at the junction of Church Lane, Shrublands Way, Crab Lane and Magdalen Way.

It was launched by Jamie Skinner, resident of the town, and as of Friday afternoon (February 28) more than 500 people had signed it.

Mr Skinner said the junction has "worked perfectly for many years with its current traffic light arrangement".

Installing two mini roundabouts would harm the safety of road users and make the junction more awkward for larger vehicles such as buses to use safely, he said.

Responding to the petition, Norfolk County Council has said the alterations at the junction will help create a better balance between vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.

"The benefits of this option are the junction will allow vehicles to flow more freely with less delay for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists," the council said.

"The mini roundabouts would also help slow traffic near the pedestrian crossings and would eliminate the long-term maintenance costs associated with the existing traffic signals."

County Hall had also considered other options including doing nothing, signalised crossing and refuge islands - but these were deemed unsuitable for the area.

The roundabouts are part of a larger scheme, costing £250,000, which the council hopes will ease traffic flow, especially at peak times, and make it easier for cyclists and pedestrians to cross at the junction.

Two new combined pedestrian and cycle crossings will also be built.

The work, starting on March 16, is expected to last seven weeks,

Crab Lane will need to be closed for the full duration of the works, while the entire junction will need to be closed to traffic for 4 consecutive days, April 18 and 19 for 24 hours, and April 20 and 21 from 7pm to 6am.

A post advertising the petition and shared on social media prompted a torrent of comments.

David Kiybet said: "This really seems overkill and on that junction two roundabouts sounds dangerous."

