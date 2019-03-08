Norfolk scout group set for happy ending after being stranded at airport following storms

Scouts from 1st Gorleston Scout Group were caught up in chaos at Heathrow Airport following severe thunderstorms. Picture: Shelly O'Keefe Archant

A scout group from Norfolk called upon some old-fashioned scouting spirit after becoming stranded at Heathrow Airport.

The travelling party from 1st Gorleston Scout Group arrived at Heathrow in the early hours of Friday morning, ready for a long-awaited trip to the Kandersteg International Scout Centre, Switzerland.

But after severe thunderstorms disrupted air traffic control, the group was told its 9.30am flight had been cancelled and they could not fly for another three days.

The news came as a bitter blow to the 42 scouts, explorers and networkers, who had been planning and fundraising for the trip since 2015.

"When we left Great Yarmouth there was pouring rain and lightning storms, but at least we were on the bus and on our way," said group leader, Shelly O'Keefe. "Little did we know how much it was going to change our next few days.

"British Airways told us to find a space, stay together and they would keep us updated. They offered to pay for a charter coach to Switzerland, but they couldn't find a company who would take us."

There began an intense operation to get the group to Switzerland - whatever it took.

Scouting commissioners from across the country tried their utmost to source alternative transport, but their attempts proved fruitless.

But finally there came a breakthrough, when airline staff discovered they could get all 42 passengers on a flight leaving for Geneva at 9pm on Saturday night.

"The BA staff saw it as a personal challenge to help us," added Mrs O'Keefe. "We were adamant that, because we'd started the adventure together, we would finish it together.

"I cannot stress enough how good BA have been. They've provided vouchers for every single meal and last night they brought us brand new blankets, roll mats and business class wash kits.

"They've bent over backwards for us the entire time. I honestly think that scouting ethos of being good to others really paid off."

Amid miserable circumstances, Mrs O'Keefe said the attitude of the group had not once faltered. Their reward will be an eagerly anticipated week packed with activities and unique opportunities.

"There has not been one moan or groan from anyone," she added. "Their attitude has been absolutely superb.

"It would have been easy for them to say 'let's just go home'. In reality, it's been a proper adventure."