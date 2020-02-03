Search

Three-bedroom house could replace seaside cafe

PUBLISHED: 15:24 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:24 03 February 2020

The Seabreeze Cafe in Gorleston has applied to become a holiday let Picture: Google Maps

A cafe owner is hoping to convert her premises into a coastal home.

Hazel Watts, who owns the Seabreeze Cafe in Pier Gardens, Gorleston, wants to transform the premises into a three-bedroom house.

The applicant plans to remove the tables and chairs and instead furnish a sitting-room leading to a dining-room and kitchen.

The first floor would consist of three bedrooms, with no bedrooms on the ground floor due to high flood risk.

A previous application was refused by planners over flooding concerns.

The building lies in a flood zone and the Environment Agency (EA) had objected unless the blueprint included raised floors and a higher refuge for occupants of the house.

The cafe is located on Pier Gardens close to the beach and the Pavilion Theatre.

