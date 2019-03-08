Search

‘He’s lucky to be alive’ - onlooker describes horrifying moment man was catapulted out of lawnmower onto steps

PUBLISHED: 12:49 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:38 05 April 2019

A woman has described the horrifying moment a gardener was catapulted out of a ride-on lawnmower in Gorleston. Picture: Liz Coates

A woman has described the horrifying moment a gardener was catapulted out of a ride-on lawnmower in Gorleston. Picture: Liz Coates

A woman has described the horrifying moment a gardener was catapulted out of his ride-on lawnmower which had plunged several metres down a cliff.

Police, ambulances and the air ambulance on scene at the incident on Gorleston's seafront. Picture: SubmittedPolice, ambulances and the air ambulance on scene at the incident on Gorleston's seafront. Picture: Submitted

Yvonne Arnold, 57, who was visiting her parents in Martham, was walking her two dogs when she saw a worker lose control of his lawnmower on Gorleston’s seafront as he cut the grass.

Emergency services including the police and air ambulance were called to the scene at around 12pm on Thursday, April 4.

Mrs Arnold said she was walking along the seafront with her son when she saw the terrifying accident unfold.

“I saw it all. The lawnmower was just sliding off the bank and as it did it began to speed up,” she said.

The ride-on lawnmower crushed against the wall on Gorleston's seafront. Picture: Liz CoatesThe ride-on lawnmower crushed against the wall on Gorleston's seafront. Picture: Liz Coates

“There was a loud crash and then I saw the man catapulted out of the lawnmower.

“He was flying through the air and fell onto the rails of the steps.

“It was terrifying to watch.”

The 57-year-old who was about 25 yards from the scene said she rushed to the man’s side to check how serious his injuries were.

She said: “We called the ambulance but my main priority was to keep him occupied.

“He was freezing cold and in shock.”

Mrs Arnold said she placed her jacket under the man’s head to provide him with some support.

She was then helped by a couple - a doctor and a nurse - who carried out a number of checks on the worker.

Mrs Arnold said the man suffered injuries to his head.

“His head was bleeding and he was in a very bad way.

“He’s lucky to be alive.”

The ambulance service arrived on scene at around 1pm.

The 57-year-old, who was celebrating her birthday, was called by the gardener’s company- GYB Services Ltd - later on in the afternoon to thank her for her help.

“Anyone would’ve done what I did,” she said.

“I am just glad to hear he’s in a stable condition in hospital.”

An investigation is set to be launched into the incident on the upper promenade with the Health and Safety Executive set to be informed.

