Gin and cake stalls draw huge crowds at seaside festival
- Credit: James Weeds
The sun was beaming down over families who turned out for the Gorleston Seafront Festival on Saturday.
From the Ocean Room down to the promenade, the town was bursting with people having a browse of the food and drink on offer, live cooking shows and live music.
Taking in the sun by Gorleston's bandstand with her family was Claire Jackson who said: "There are plenty of people enjoying the sun and the live music.
"What more could you ask for on a Saturday in summer?"
Linda Keeling added: "It's a shame this doesn't happen more often. In the summer, this could be a weekly thing.
"There are plenty of families here today and that's what we want. It would also attract more tourists to check out the local businesses."
Gorleston man Kevin Nash said it was a great place to bring the kids.
"I'm here with my niece and she's loving it," he said. "She hasn't been around this many people since she was six-months-old. It's bringing her out of her shell more."
Businesses ranged from bakers and gin merchants to plant sellers and craft stalls. There was also a large queue for a taste of artisan sausages.
Becky Bridges, owner of B.B's Bakery in Diss, was selling a wide selection of cakes from her pop-up shop.
Miss Bridges said she was "pleasantly surprised" with the turnout.
Despite never having been in Gorleston before, Miss Bridges said it was a "fantastic" result and she had completely sold out of Kinder Millionaire's bakes.
"There's no doubt about it, we would definitely come back to Gorleston," she added.
Also at the festival were tents from East Coast College, the RNLI and Man V Fat Football.
Man V Fat regional manager Dan Church said the event had gone really well.
"We've had loads of engagement and quite a few sign-ups," said Mr Church. "This has been a great way to reach men who want to get back in shape and improve their mental wellbeing while playing the beautiful game.
"It's been amazing to see everyone out and about."
Later in the summer, Gorleston's Clifftop Festival will be returning after a three-year hiatus on July 30 and 31.