Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

When will Gorleston's seafront splashpad reopen?

PUBLISHED: 13:39 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:44 24 April 2019

Work has started on getting the splash pool in Gorleston ready for the summer. It is due to open in May. Picture: Robin Knight.

Work has started on getting the splash pool in Gorleston ready for the summer. It is due to open in May. Picture: Robin Knight.

Archant

It was a splash hit last summer in one of Norfolk’s most popular resorts.

Gorleston splashpad. Photo: Lauren De BoiseGorleston splashpad. Photo: Lauren De Boise

And the crowd-pleasing splashpad on Gorleston's seafront is set to reopen on Saturday, May 18 after being closed for nine months.

It is one week before schools break up for the summer, giving children a taste of the fun to come.

Engineers with Great Yarmouth Borough Council are this week working on the facility, replacing the various parts and getting the attraction shipshape for the summer season.

Its fountains and spinning jets had been dismantled and stored away for the winter.

Gorleston splashpad. Photo: Lauren De BoiseGorleston splashpad. Photo: Lauren De Boise

It will be open at weekends, except from May 24 to June 2 and July 13 to September 8, when it will be open daily, before closing again on September 22, two weeks after children have returned to school.

Located on the resort's lower promenade, the splashpad was popular last year with families and thousands of children enjoyed it during the summer's heatwave.

The council had opened the pool in August.

The £300,000 attraction is seasonal and features fountain sprays, jet streams and buckets of tipping water.

Gorleston splashpad. Photo: Lauren De BoiseGorleston splashpad. Photo: Lauren De Boise

It replaced the 1960s concrete paddling pool, which had seen better days.

Here is a full list of the splashpad's opening dates this year:

• May 18 and 19,

• May 24 to June 2, open daily,

• June 3 to July 12, open weekends only,

• July 13 to September 8, open daily,

• September 9 to September 22, open weekends only.

The closing date is September 22, two weekends after children go back to school.

Most Read

Driver stopped in Great Yarmouth with insurance policy ‘due to start in a week’

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team seized a car in Great Yarmouth on Saturday, April 20. PHOTO: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Waterways reopen as crowds bask in the sun

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

New lease of life planned for former high street bank

NatWest bank in Gorleston High Street has been bought by a nearby business Picture: Google Maps

Great Yarmouth woman wanted by police

Police are appealing for help to trace Michelle Bowler, 33, from Great Yarmouth, who is wanted. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Investigations ongoing after three people savaged by dog

A man was assaulted before he and his two friends were bitten by a dog in Howard Street South, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Most Read

Driver stopped in Great Yarmouth with insurance policy ‘due to start in a week’

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team seized a car in Great Yarmouth on Saturday, April 20. PHOTO: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Waterways reopen as crowds bask in the sun

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

New lease of life planned for former high street bank

NatWest bank in Gorleston High Street has been bought by a nearby business Picture: Google Maps

Great Yarmouth woman wanted by police

Police are appealing for help to trace Michelle Bowler, 33, from Great Yarmouth, who is wanted. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Investigations ongoing after three people savaged by dog

A man was assaulted before he and his two friends were bitten by a dog in Howard Street South, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

When will Gorleston’s seafront splashpad reopen?

Work has started on getting the splash pool in Gorleston ready for the summer. It is due to open in May. Picture: Robin Knight.

12 orphaned ducklings saved after mother duck killed at Great Yarmouth’s Waterways

12 orphaned ducklings are doing well after their mother was killed on her nest at Great Yarmouth's Waterways Picture: Dan Goldsmith

Jessica-Jane Applegate is special guest at ‘inspiring’ gala

Jessica-Jane Applegate with swimmers at the Suffolk Swimability meet. Picture: Mick Howes

Heartbroken family appeals for help to save nine-year-old son who has months to live

Charlie Stephenson, nine, who has been diagnosed with a rare brain tumour, with his mum, Soeli, and dad, Tony, from Martham. Picture: Submitted

Motorcyclist punches car and breaks window

A motorcyclist punched and broke the window of a car at the crossing between Belt Road and Primrose Corner, near Blofield, on April 19. Picture: Google Maps.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists