When will Gorleston's seafront splashpad reopen?

Work has started on getting the splash pool in Gorleston ready for the summer. It is due to open in May. Picture: Robin Knight. Archant

It was a splash hit last summer in one of Norfolk’s most popular resorts.

Gorleston splashpad. Photo: Lauren De Boise Gorleston splashpad. Photo: Lauren De Boise

And the crowd-pleasing splashpad on Gorleston's seafront is set to reopen on Saturday, May 18 after being closed for nine months.

It is one week before schools break up for the summer, giving children a taste of the fun to come.

Engineers with Great Yarmouth Borough Council are this week working on the facility, replacing the various parts and getting the attraction shipshape for the summer season.

Its fountains and spinning jets had been dismantled and stored away for the winter.

It will be open at weekends, except from May 24 to June 2 and July 13 to September 8, when it will be open daily, before closing again on September 22, two weeks after children have returned to school.

Located on the resort's lower promenade, the splashpad was popular last year with families and thousands of children enjoyed it during the summer's heatwave.

The council had opened the pool in August.

The £300,000 attraction is seasonal and features fountain sprays, jet streams and buckets of tipping water.

It replaced the 1960s concrete paddling pool, which had seen better days.

Here is a full list of the splashpad's opening dates this year:

• May 18 and 19,

• May 24 to June 2, open daily,

• June 3 to July 12, open weekends only,

• July 13 to September 8, open daily,

• September 9 to September 22, open weekends only.

The closing date is September 22, two weekends after children go back to school.