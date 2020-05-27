Video

Firefighters tackle blazing shed in Gorleston

A fire broke out at a property on Elmhurst Road in Gorleston on Wednesday (May 27). Picture: Amber May Chialton-Frosdick. Archant

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a shed on a residential road in Gorleston.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of the fire at a property on Elmhurst Close at 12.42pm on Wednesday (May 27).

Neighbour Amber May Chialton-Frosdick said: “I had the back door open, I smelt burning from my room so got up and thought they were having a bonfire so I shut the door.

“About five minutes later I looked back again and I started to get concerned but it was still just smoke.

“Then I saw people around the front that were also concerned. I think people thought it was this house. Then I looked again and it was on fire.

“I heard all the bits coming off the fire on my utility room roof sounded like it was raining.

“I then heard the fire engines and saw them putting it out. They did a great job,” she said.

Fire engines from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston attended the scene, with crews using hose reel jets, a thermal imaging camera and a hydrant.

The fire was put out by 1.25pm.