Search

Advanced search

Video

Firefighters tackle blazing shed in Gorleston

PUBLISHED: 16:18 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 27 May 2020

A fire broke out at a property on Elmhurst Road in Gorleston on Wednesday (May 27). Picture: Amber May Chialton-Frosdick.

A fire broke out at a property on Elmhurst Road in Gorleston on Wednesday (May 27). Picture: Amber May Chialton-Frosdick.

Archant

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a shed on a residential road in Gorleston.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of the fire at a property on Elmhurst Close at 12.42pm on Wednesday (May 27).

Neighbour Amber May Chialton-Frosdick said: “I had the back door open, I smelt burning from my room so got up and thought they were having a bonfire so I shut the door.

“About five minutes later I looked back again and I started to get concerned but it was still just smoke.

“Then I saw people around the front that were also concerned. I think people thought it was this house. Then I looked again and it was on fire.

“I heard all the bits coming off the fire on my utility room roof sounded like it was raining.

“I then heard the fire engines and saw them putting it out. They did a great job,” she said.

MORE: Firefighters called to town centre car blaze

Fire engines from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston attended the scene, with crews using hose reel jets, a thermal imaging camera and a hydrant.

The fire was put out by 1.25pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bridge to close for emergency repair work

The bridge will close from 8pm, Tuesday 26 until 5am, Wednesday 27. Photo: Staff

Fire crew tackles blaze at beach dunes

The fire at Winterton Dunes was attended by one appliance from Martham. An eyewitness said the flames were brought under control

Teacher creates seaside festival on Minecraft - that you can go to

Paul Osborne has recreated Gorleston seafront on Minecraft - and anyone can attend. Photo: Paul Osborne

Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car

A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on the Yarmouth Road in Ludham on May 22. Picture: Google Maps.

Crews tackle two blazes in two hours at coast

Fire crews attended a fire in the open at High Mill Road. Photo: Google

Most Read

Bridge to close for emergency repair work

The bridge will close from 8pm, Tuesday 26 until 5am, Wednesday 27. Photo: Staff

Fire crew tackles blaze at beach dunes

The fire at Winterton Dunes was attended by one appliance from Martham. An eyewitness said the flames were brought under control

Teacher creates seaside festival on Minecraft - that you can go to

Paul Osborne has recreated Gorleston seafront on Minecraft - and anyone can attend. Photo: Paul Osborne

Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car

A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on the Yarmouth Road in Ludham on May 22. Picture: Google Maps.

Crews tackle two blazes in two hours at coast

Fire crews attended a fire in the open at High Mill Road. Photo: Google

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Firefighters tackle blazing shed in Gorleston

A fire broke out at a property on Elmhurst Road in Gorleston on Wednesday (May 27). Picture: Amber May Chialton-Frosdick.

Bid to build new mobile phone mast in seaside town

Lowestoft Road, in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

McDonald’s reveals date drive-throughs in Norfolk will reopen

McDonald's drive-thrus across Norfolk are set to reopen next week. Pic: Archant

Firefighters called to town centre car blaze

Norfolk fire tackled a blaze on St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Submitted

Coronavirus test and trace rollout: How it will work in Norfolk

Louise Smith, director of public health in Norfolk. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24