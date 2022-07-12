News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Gorleston Splashpad will not open in week despite heatwave

Anthony Carroll

Published: 10:20 AM July 12, 2022
The Splashpad on Gorleston beach is reopening for 2022 in May. 

The Gorleston splashpad has proved a hit with youngsters - Credit: © James Bass 2018

A council has confirmed it will not be opening a popular children's water feature during the week as a heatwave hits the region.

The Gorleston Splashpad has proved a hit with youngsters who enjoy cooling off in fountain sprays, jet streams and buckets of tipping water.

FLASHBACK: Gorleston splashpad when it opened in August 2018. It will remain shut for summer 2020 du

A flashback to the opening of the splashpad - Credit: Lauren De Boise

While the borough-council run attraction is open at weekends, it will not open during the week until the week beginning Monday, July 25.

The council says it is sticking with its original opening times and days for safety and cleanliness reasons, despite temperatures topping 30C in some places this week.

A council statement said: "Due to the resources needed to ensure the splashpad remains safe and clean for children to use, it has been agreed that the splashpad will continue to open at the previously advertised times.

"This will be for weekends through to Sunday, September 25 from 10am to 4pm and during peak times, from May 28 to June 5 and July 23 to September 11, it will open for seven days a week."

Gorleston splashpad. Photo: Lauren De Boise

The splashpad is only open weekends at the moment - Credit: Lauren De Boise

