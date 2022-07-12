Gorleston Splashpad will not open in week despite heatwave

A council has confirmed it will not be opening a popular children's water feature during the week as a heatwave hits the region.

The Gorleston Splashpad has proved a hit with youngsters who enjoy cooling off in fountain sprays, jet streams and buckets of tipping water.

A flashback to the opening of the splashpad - Credit: Lauren De Boise

While the borough-council run attraction is open at weekends, it will not open during the week until the week beginning Monday, July 25.

The council says it is sticking with its original opening times and days for safety and cleanliness reasons, despite temperatures topping 30C in some places this week.

A council statement said: "Due to the resources needed to ensure the splashpad remains safe and clean for children to use, it has been agreed that the splashpad will continue to open at the previously advertised times.

"This will be for weekends through to Sunday, September 25 from 10am to 4pm and during peak times, from May 28 to June 5 and July 23 to September 11, it will open for seven days a week."