Why Gorleston Splashpad is the perfect place to cool down

A Gorleston seafront attraction is proving the perfect way to cool down as temperatures start to soar.

At the weekend the Gorleston Splashpad proved a popular destination for children.

Jayden Clarke, 9, sprays one of the water guns at Gorleston Splashpad - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Beaming youngsters could be seen dashing through its water spouts and jets.

The splashpad is only opens at weekends, but from Monday, July 25 it will be open daily between 10am and 4pm until September 11.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council says it had decided not to open it up during the week for health and cleanliness reasons.

The splashpad has fountain sprays, jet streams and buckets of tipping water and is set within an ocean-themed play environment featuring a sail boat, fish, seaweed, starfish, and a crab.

There are also colourful LED lights, plus benches for parents to sit and enjoy watching their children get drenched all in the name of family fun.

