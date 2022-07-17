News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Gallery

Why Gorleston Splashpad is the perfect place to cool down

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 12:01 PM July 17, 2022
Harry Cakebread, 9, jumps through a fountaint at Gorleston Splashpad

Harry Cakebread, 9, jumps through a fountaint at Gorleston Splashpad - Credit: Lauren De Boise

A Gorleston seafront attraction is proving the perfect way to cool  down as temperatures start to soar.

At the weekend the Gorleston Splashpad proved a popular destination for children.

Jayden Clarke, 9, sprays one of the water guns at Gorleston Splashpad

Jayden Clarke, 9, sprays one of the water guns at Gorleston Splashpad - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Beaming youngsters could be seen dashing through its water spouts and jets.

Jayden Clarke, 9, gets sprayed by his little brother Harley, 2, at Gorleston Splashpad

Jayden Clarke, 9, gets sprayed by his little brother Harley, 2, at Gorleston Splashpad - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The splashpad is only opens at weekends, but from Monday, July 25 it will be open daily between 10am and 4pm until September 11.

Tehya Sutton, 8, jumps through a fountain at Gorleston Splashpad

Tehya Sutton, 8, jumps through a fountain at Gorleston Splashpad - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Great Yarmouth Borough Council says it had decided not to open it up during the week for health and cleanliness reasons.

Harley Clarke, 2, plays at Gorleston Splashpad

Harley Clarke, 2, plays at Gorleston Splashpad - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The splashpad has fountain sprays, jet streams and buckets of tipping water and is set within an ocean-themed play environment featuring a sail boat, fish, seaweed, starfish, and a crab.

George sprays one of the water guns at Gorleston Splashpad

George sprays one of the water guns at Gorleston Splashpad - Credit: Lauren De Boise

There are also colourful LED lights, plus benches for parents to sit and enjoy watching their children get drenched all in the name of family fun.

Harry Cakebread, 9, enjoys the fountains at Gorleston Splashpad

Harry Cakebread, 9, enjoys the fountains at Gorleston Splashpad - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Tehya Sutton, 8, hides behind a fountain at Gorleston Splashpad

Tehya Sutton, 8, hides behind a fountain at Gorleston Splashpad - Credit: Lauren De Boise


Gorleston News

Don't Miss

Cargo ship IVS Raffles anchored off Great Yarmouth

Cargo ship anchored off coast is waiting to dock

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services were called to Salisbury Road in Great Yarmouth

Man dies after 'medical emergency' in Yarmouth street

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Two bed cottage Heatherdene for sale in Winterton, near Great Yarmouth, near stunning beach.

Long-empty cottage near 'stunning, unspoilt' beach for sale

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Town Wall Road

More than 100 cannabis plants seized in police raid on town home

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon