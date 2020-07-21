‘The safety of children is paramount’ - decision made over popular seafront splashpad

FLASHBACK: Gorleston splashpad when it opened in August 2018. It will remain shut for summer 2020 due to Covid-19 and social distancing Photo: Lauren De Boise Lauren De Boise

Despite the latest lockdown easing the seaside splashpad at Gorleston will remain off limits this summer.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has confirmed that while outdoor pools and play areas are allowed to reopen the splashpad on the lower prom will not be firing up its fountains and tipping buckets this year.

A statement said: “With outdoor water parks now allowed to reopen, we have reviewed what is possible and practical with respect to the splashpad, taking into consideration the latest Government advice around social distancing and Covid-safe operations.

“The safety of the children and parents who would be using the splash pad is paramount and therefore the decision has been made for the facility to remain closed for this summer.”

The £300,000 free-to-use attraction opened in August 2018, replacing a 1960’s built paddling pool that was deemed to have had its day.

It proved a huge hit with families looking to cool off during the heatwave.