Search

Advanced search

‘The safety of children is paramount’ - decision made over popular seafront splashpad

PUBLISHED: 13:40 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:21 21 July 2020

FLASHBACK: Gorleston splashpad when it opened in August 2018. It will remain shut for summer 2020 due to Covid-19 and social distancing Photo: Lauren De Boise

FLASHBACK: Gorleston splashpad when it opened in August 2018. It will remain shut for summer 2020 due to Covid-19 and social distancing Photo: Lauren De Boise

Lauren De Boise

Despite the latest lockdown easing the seaside splashpad at Gorleston will remain off limits this summer.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has confirmed that while outdoor pools and play areas are allowed to reopen the splashpad on the lower prom will not be firing up its fountains and tipping buckets this year.

You may also want to watch:

A statement said: “With outdoor water parks now allowed to reopen, we have reviewed what is possible and practical with respect to the splashpad, taking into consideration the latest Government advice around social distancing and Covid-safe operations.

“The safety of the children and parents who would be using the splash pad is paramount and therefore the decision has been made for the facility to remain closed for this summer.”

The £300,000 free-to-use attraction opened in August 2018, replacing a 1960’s built paddling pool that was deemed to have had its day.

It proved a huge hit with families looking to cool off during the heatwave.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

‘It left claw marks on my neck’ - Woman bitten and her dog mauled by off-lead bullmastiff

Lynsey Colbert was attacked while trying to prise a dog off of her own pet at Hemsby on Friday. Picture: Lynsey Colbert

People are stumped as more and more random teacups appear on A47 roundabout

Teacups and even a teapot have sprung up on a roundabout in Gorleston bewildering locals who have also reported plates in other locations Picture: Jason Paving and Landscape

‘I’ve done my share’ - Vernon, 81, calls time on electrical shop after 52 years in business

Vernon Morris has helped the people of Great Yarmouth for over fifty years from his Bargain Buy store, and is now calling it a day.’ Picture: Jordon Thomas Sendall

‘My job is on the line’ - Working mothers concerned about impact of school’s new timetable

Ormiston Cliff Park Junior Academy has said that breakfast and after-school clubs will not be

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

‘It left claw marks on my neck’ - Woman bitten and her dog mauled by off-lead bullmastiff

Lynsey Colbert was attacked while trying to prise a dog off of her own pet at Hemsby on Friday. Picture: Lynsey Colbert

People are stumped as more and more random teacups appear on A47 roundabout

Teacups and even a teapot have sprung up on a roundabout in Gorleston bewildering locals who have also reported plates in other locations Picture: Jason Paving and Landscape

‘I’ve done my share’ - Vernon, 81, calls time on electrical shop after 52 years in business

Vernon Morris has helped the people of Great Yarmouth for over fifty years from his Bargain Buy store, and is now calling it a day.’ Picture: Jordon Thomas Sendall

‘My job is on the line’ - Working mothers concerned about impact of school’s new timetable

Ormiston Cliff Park Junior Academy has said that breakfast and after-school clubs will not be

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

People are stumped as more and more random teacups appear on A47 roundabout

Teacups and even a teapot have sprung up on a roundabout in Gorleston bewildering locals who have also reported plates in other locations Picture: Jason Paving and Landscape

WATCH: CCTV shows men stealing ladder from Great Yarmouth shopping arcade

Two men stole a ladder from outside a shop in Victoria Arcade in Great Yarmouth on July 7. Picture: Victoria Arcade.

‘The safety of children is paramount’ - decision made over popular seafront splashpad

FLASHBACK: Gorleston splashpad when it opened in August 2018. It will remain shut for summer 2020 due to Covid-19 and social distancing Photo: Lauren De Boise

Driveway rentals surge by 285pc amid staycation boom in seaside town

A council is looking to add to its revenue stream offeriing private parking spaces to hire Picture: Anthony Carroll

Owners of remote former pub to learn fate of bistro plan

The Berney Arms pub, one of Norfolk's most isolated pubs. Picture: James Bass