Gorleston church to celebrate new kitchen at special service

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 12:55 PM January 11, 2022
Last month St Mary Magdalene Church in Gorleston held its Christmas Day lunch for people suffering from loneliness or isolation. - Credit: Rev Matthew Price

A Gorleston church will be celebrating the installation of new kitchen and accessible toilets at a special service later this month.

Last October Norfolk County Council awarded £1m to community groups across Norfolk with St Mary Magdalene Church benefitting from the Norfolk Social Infrastructure Fund.

The church used its £38,000 for work towards a new kitchen and accessible toilets and new chairs to expand its offer to the community.

On the morning of Sunday, January 23 the Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher, will lead a service and dedicate the new facilities.

The mayor of the borough of Great Yarmouth Adrian Thompson is also due to attend the service.

The Vicar of St Mary Magdalen Church, Rev Matthew Price, had said the new facilities would  "enable our worship space to be properly developed into a multi-function space".

Rev Matthew Price, vicar of St Mary Magdalene Church - Credit: Archant

The £1m community funding had been shared out to 25 different good causes and organisations.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon