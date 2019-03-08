Steps where wall collapsed temporarily closed amid safety concerns

The White Lion steps in Gorleston have been temporarily closed following safety concerns. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

A set of steps where a wall previously collapsed narrowly missing a schoolboy have been closed following safety concerns.

Heavy rain and windy weather caused a wall to collapse in Gorleston by the White Lions Steps in 2012. Picture: James Bass Heavy rain and windy weather caused a wall to collapse in Gorleston by the White Lions Steps in 2012. Picture: James Bass

The White Lion Steps in Gorleston between Cliff Hill and Beach Road have been fenced off by Norfolk County Council.

A spokesman for the council said the stairwell will remain closed until the land beside the path is at no risk of falling onto the steps.

In 2012, a "landslip" caused tons of bricks and soil to cascade over the well-used route, narrowly avoiding a 12-year-old boy.

The route remained partially blocked for a number of years before it was fully reopened.

Residents have been advised to use an alternative route down to Beach Road.