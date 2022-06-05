103-year-old joins in jubilee street party and receives his own honour

A street in Gorleston has thrown a jubilee party in which a 103-year-old resident took part and was honoured.

The residents of Buxton Avenue enjoyed a street party on Saturday with their homes decked in bunting.

Residents enjoyed the chance to celebrate the Queen's 70 years as monarch - Credit: Tina Cleveland

The event saw a toast to the Queen made at 6pm with 103-year-old Gilbert Baird taking centre stage as he was presented with a certificate to mark his contribution to the community.

Mr Baird, who has lived in Buxton Avenue since the 1960s, vividly remembers trying to watch the Queen's Coronation in 1953 on television.

Gilbert Baird is 103 and joined in the street party fun - Credit: Anthony Carroll

However a snowy picture meant he had to resort to digging out a radio to listen to it.

He was pleased to see the jubilee celebrations, saying: "They are wonderful, the Royal Family. Long live the Queen."

Children had fun at the street party in Buxton Avenue - Credit: Tina Cleveland

Tina Cleveland was one of the organisers of the street party and was delighted to see residents pull out all the stops for the event.

There was a party feel to Buxton Avenue in Gorleston on Saturday - Credit: Tina Cleveland

She said: "There is a strong community spirit here. It's great to see how everyone has got involved."

Stocks were set up at the Buxton Avenue street party. A resident prepares to get a sponge in the face - Credit: Tina Cleveland

A game of Jenga was set up in the street - Credit: Tina Cleveland



