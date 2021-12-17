From Homer to The Grinch: Family lights up street with Christmas display

Michael Naylor and daughter Danielle Wood, alongside their incredible collection of Christmas lights and inflatables - Credit: Danielle Booden

A Gorleston family has been amazing passers-by with a vast collection of Christmas decorations and inflatables.

Michael Naylor, who lives in Suffolk Road in the town, bought his first inflatable 10 years ago and has continued to grow his collection ever since.

Now numbering between 40 to 50, Mr Naylor is running out of space to store the festive decorations and he has told his family "we're going to need a bigger shed".

The 57-year-old said: "Everyone knows Christmas is coming as soon as we get the lights up.

"We started off with a big Santa a decade ago and it has grown and grown from there. We even get them shipped over from America."

Items on display include inflatable versions of Winnie-the-Pooh and Tigger as well as more traditional Santa figures.

Mr Naylor added: "The decorations fill the attic and about half of our large shed. We've started looking at investing in a bigger shed so we can fit it all in.

"Lots of people look forward to seeing our display each year and the kids and grandkids love it.

"My daughter takes the lead as to how to arrange the display and it takes three weekends to get everything ready."

