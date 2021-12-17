News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
From Homer to The Grinch: Family lights up street with Christmas display

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:09 AM December 17, 2021
Gorleston family Christmas lights display

Michael Naylor and daughter Danielle Wood, alongside their incredible collection of Christmas lights and inflatables - Credit: Danielle Booden

A Gorleston family has been amazing passers-by with a vast collection of Christmas decorations and inflatables.

Michael Naylor, who lives in Suffolk Road in the town, bought his first inflatable 10 years ago and has continued to grow his collection ever since.

Now numbering between 40 to 50, Mr Naylor is running out of space to store the festive decorations and he has told his family "we're going to need a bigger shed".

Michael Naylor and Danielle Wood with their Christmas lights at their home on Suffolk Road in Gorles

Michael Naylor and Danielle Wood with their Christmas lights at their home on Suffolk Road in Gorleston. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The 57-year-old said: "Everyone knows Christmas is coming as soon as we get the lights up.

"We started off with a big Santa a decade ago and it has grown and grown from there. We even get them shipped over from America."

Christmas lights at a home on Suffolk Road in Gorleston. Picture: Danielle Booden

Mr Naylor now owns between 40-50 inflatables - Credit: Danielle Booden

Items on display include inflatable versions of Winnie-the-Pooh and Tigger as well as more traditional Santa figures. 

Mr Naylor added: "The decorations fill the attic and about half of our large shed. We've started looking at investing in a bigger shed so we can fit it all in.

Christmas lights at a home on Suffolk Road in Gorleston. Picture: Danielle Booden

A menacing Grinch inflatable also joins in the fun - Credit: Danielle Booden

"Lots of people look forward to seeing our display each year and the kids and grandkids love it.

"My daughter takes the lead as to how to arrange the display and it takes three weekends to get everything ready."

Christmas lights at a home on Suffolk Road in Gorleston. Picture: Danielle Booden

A Mickey Mouse inflatable sits in the garden in Suffolk Road, Gorleston - Credit: Danielle Booden

Christmas lights at a home on Suffolk Road in Gorleston. Picture: Danielle Booden

Mr Naylor is considering getting a bigger shed in order to store his ever-growing collection of Christmas decorations - Credit: Danielle Booden


