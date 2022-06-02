News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Gallery

Thousands enjoy estate fun day for Queen's jubilee celebrations

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 7:38 PM June 2, 2022
Updated: 7:55 PM June 2, 2022
A family have fun at an arcade game at the Summer on the Mag jubilee celebrations in Gorleston

A family have fun at an arcade game at the Summer on the Mag jubilee celebrations in Gorleston - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Families got in the jubilee mood in Gorleston as they enjoyed a celebration of the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

The sun beamed down as thousands of people enjoyed the Summer on the Mag Jubilee fun day in Magdalen Square throughout Thursday.

Eva Copland-Sutton, 2, has her face painted at the Summer on the Mag Platinum Jubilee event in Gorleston. 

Eva Copland-Sutton, 2, has her face painted at the Summer on the Mag Platinum Jubilee event in Gorleston. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The event was organised by St Mary Magdalene Church, in partnership with Freshly Greated and Magdalen Way Methodist Church.

It saw children playing on giant arcade games and people enjoying music, dancing, rides and stalls.

Cici, 5, has a go on the Laser Run Actual Reality Arcade game at the Summer on the Mag Platinum Jubilee event in Gorleston. 

Cici, 5, has a go on the Laser Run Actual Reality Arcade game at the Summer on the Mag Platinum Jubilee event in Gorleston. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Rev Matthew Price, vicar at St Mary Magdalene Church, said: "There were 3,000 to 4,000 people here.

Alice Austin and Carl Wright with the Jubilee Pillar art project at the Summer on the Mag event. 

Alice Austin and Carl Wright with the Jubilee Pillar art project at the Summer on the Mag Platinum Jubilee event in Gorleston. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

"It was a fab day. There was a lovely sense of the community coming together."

Cousins Roma and Charlie Down, both 7, enjoy a swing at the Summer on the Mag Platinum Jubilee event in Gorleston.

Cousins Roma and Charlie Down, both 7, enjoy a swing at the Summer on the Mag Platinum Jubilee event in Gorleston. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The fun day was officially opened by Lady Agnew, one of the county’s Deputy Lieutenants and who read a message on behalf of the Queen,  and the Bishop of Thetford.

Thousands attended the event

Thousands attended the event - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Harrison, 4, tries out the Marble Run game, watched on by Marney, 7.  

Harrison, 4, tries out the Marble Run game, watched on by Marney, 7. It was part of the Actual Reality Arcade at the Summer on the Mag Platinum Jubilee event in Gorleston. - Credit: Lauren De Boise


The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Gorleston News

