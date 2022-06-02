Gallery
Thousands enjoy estate fun day for Queen's jubilee celebrations
Families got in the jubilee mood in Gorleston as they enjoyed a celebration of the Queen's 70 years on the throne.
The sun beamed down as thousands of people enjoyed the Summer on the Mag Jubilee fun day in Magdalen Square throughout Thursday.
The event was organised by St Mary Magdalene Church, in partnership with Freshly Greated and Magdalen Way Methodist Church.
It saw children playing on giant arcade games and people enjoying music, dancing, rides and stalls.
Rev Matthew Price, vicar at St Mary Magdalene Church, said: "There were 3,000 to 4,000 people here.
"It was a fab day. There was a lovely sense of the community coming together."
The fun day was officially opened by Lady Agnew, one of the county’s Deputy Lieutenants and who read a message on behalf of the Queen, and the Bishop of Thetford.