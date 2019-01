Loving teen vows to continue quest to support epileptic brother

A teenager who has already raised more than £5,000 for children who suffer with epilepsy has vowed to continue her quest to change more people’s lives.

Tia Hutchinson, 13, from Gorleston first started raising money to fund a seizure alarm for her one-year-old brother Toby when he was diagnosed with epilepsy.

The alarm allowed her parents to sleep at night safe in the knowledge they would be alerted should he have a seizure.

Her Mum, Lisa Hutchinson described the alarm as life-changing.

Her fundraising efforts have included a raffle, sales of her hand-made jewellery from Tia’s Treasures and the setting up of a JustGiving page called Help Tia To Help Others.

She has now set her sights on a new target after her brother’s epileptic seizures have started to change.

Toby is now suffering more fits at night, therefore, she is hoping to raise enough money to buy him a PulseGuard - a more reliable alarm.

The heart rate monitors are available to hire at £30 a month.

To support Tia visit her JustGiving page by clicking here.