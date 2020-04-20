Electric bike stolen in daylight raid
PUBLISHED: 15:59 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:59 20 April 2020
Archant
An electric bike was stolen from a shed in broad daylight in Gorleston.
The shed, on Links Road, was broken into between 1pm and 6pm on Thursday (April 16) and an electric bike was stolen, along with a Clarke Air Compressor.
Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact PC Kim Love in Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/25409/20.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.