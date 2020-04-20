Electric bike stolen in daylight raid

An electric bike was stolen from a shed on Links Road in Gorleston between 1pm and 6pm on April 16. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary. Archant

An electric bike was stolen from a shed in broad daylight in Gorleston.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The shed, on Links Road, was broken into between 1pm and 6pm on Thursday (April 16) and an electric bike was stolen, along with a Clarke Air Compressor.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact PC Kim Love in Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/25409/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

You may also want to watch: