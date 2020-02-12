Search

'A big headache' - Setback after burglary of more than £2,000 worth of tools

PUBLISHED: 13:39 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 12 February 2020

Tools worth approximately £2,000 were stolen during a break-in in Gorleston on February 10. Picture: Shane Shanahan.

A builder and the owner of a house have suffered a setback after more than £2,000 worth of tools were stolen during a break-in.

Norfolk Police were called to reports of a burglary at Trinity Avenue in Gorleston on Tuesday (February 11).

Glass panels in the back door had been smashed and tools including a circular saw and cordless drill were taken from the house which is currently being renovated.

Mano Penedo, 42, who owns the house, said he was hoping to move back in by the end of the month but his plans now face a setback.

He had dropped his daughter off at school and met the builder at the house when they spotted the back door was smashed.

"At first I thought it was the wind but then I saw the tools were gone," Mr Penedo said.

Shane Shanahan, the builder, said between £2000 and £2500 worth of his tools were stolen.

"I will have to replace them and it's caused me a big headache this week on other jobs not having the tools to do stuff," he said.

Police are appealing for information.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information should contact DC Richard Wallace on 101 quoting crime reference 36/10317/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

