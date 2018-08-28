VW Camper has wing mirror smashed in Gorleston street
PUBLISHED: 09:26 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:37 02 January 2019
Police are appealing for witnesses after a VW Camper’s wing mirror was smashed.
It happened between 11.30am and 8pm on New Year’s Eve while the vehicle was parked on Albermarle Road in Gorleston.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.
Witnesses should contact PC Pete Richeda at Gorleston Police Station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
