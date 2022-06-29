'Don't bark when Dorothy is singing' - Dogs wanted for Wizard of Oz panto

A scene from the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz - Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/IMDB

He is perhaps the most famous dog in film history after he joined Dorothy on a fantastical journey over the Yellow Brick Road.

And now an appeal has gone out to find a new Toto who will take centre stage in a production of the Wizard of Oz in Gorleston.

In December the Pavilion Theatre will be hosting the pantomime The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

All the role have been filled except for a dog to play Dorothy's loyal companion Toto.

Dogs can audition for the role of Toto - Credit: Archant

The theatre is staging auditions on August 18 for the role of Toto, who in the 1939 film was played by a female cairn terrier called Terry who starred alongside Judy Garland.

December's pantomime has been written by Desmond Barritt, who is now on the hunt for a dog who can handle playing the iconic role.

The audition will see if any potential Toto can avoid barking during a rendition of Somewhere over the Rainbow.

Mr Barritt said: "For months we have been working on this year’s pantomime, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

"Costumes and sets are well on the way to completion and the show has been cast - that is apart from Toto the dog.

"Casting a dog is not as easy as casting the human characters, which is why we are auditioning dogs on stage at the Pavilion Theatre on August 18 at midday.

"We are looking for a dog with the wow factor who will enjoy listening to Billie Bedford, our Dorothy, singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow without barking along.

"Who knows it might be the start of a whole new career for someone's dog?"

Gorleston Pavilion Theatre in 2021. - Credit: Gorleston Pavilion Trust

L. Frank Baum‘s popular 1900 children’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz tells the story of a girl from Kansas who is swept up in a twister and finds herself navigating a magical new world.

The 1939 film sees Dorothy make friends with the Cowardly Lion, Scarecrow and the Tin Man and escape the clutches of the Wicked Witch of the West.

To audition your dog for the role of Toto call Mr Barritt on 07740 457370 to book a slot or for more information.