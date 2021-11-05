Neighbours' shock at sudden death of woman

A forensic services vehicle outside the house of a Gorleston woman who suddenly died on Thursday. - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Police remain at the scene of a Gorleston home where a woman was found dead.

As investigations continue into the sudden death of the woman, aged 50, neighbours in St Anne's Crescent said they were shocked by what had happened.

Police were called to a home in St Anne's Crescent shortly before 6pm on Thursday.

As of 1pm on Friday two police officers were stationed outside the cordoned off home and one crime scene investigation team van was parked outside the property.

Neighbours said a family-of-three lived at the address, a woman and her two adult children.

One retired neighbour said he was shocked at the news.

He added the family kept themselves to themselves and had lived there for about 30 years.

He added: "They just went about their normal ways and they very much kept themselves to themselves.

"Obviously it is very serious what has happened."

Another male neighbour was also shocked at the news and said police had knocked on his door at 11pm on Thursday.

He added: "People still don't know what's happened."

Another neighbour said: "They lived here for 30 years and went about their own business."

A statement from Norfolk police said: "Police were called to a property in St Anne's Crescent in Gorleston shortly before 6pm last night (Thursday, November 4) following reports of a sudden death.

"On arrival, the body of a 50-year-old woman was discovered inside the address.

Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, and it is currently being treated as unexplained.

"A seal remains in place at the address and enquiries are ongoing."