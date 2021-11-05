'The day I met Tyson Fury' - hotel worker reflects on 46-year career

Linda Mitchell, 76, has retired after 46 years of employment at Gorleston's Cliff Hotel. - Credit: Supplied

A hotel worker who has rubbed shoulders with a boxing champion, pop stars and a Liverpool football club legend has retired after 46 years.

Linda Mitchell, 76, was 30-years-old when she joined the team at the Cliff Hotel In Gorleston.

Over the years, Mrs Mitchell has worked in secretarial, administration and payroll roles under 13 managers.

She has seen improvements to the hotel and its surrounding areas and rubbed elbows with celebrities.

One of Mrs Mitchell's fondest memories at the hotel was when world heavyweight boxing champing Tyson Fury came to town.

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was a "lovely" guest at The Cliff Hotel, Linda Mitchell said. - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Mrs Mitchell said the Gypsy King was a fabulous guest.

"He was lovely," Mrs Mitchell said.

"He took some money out of his own pocket to give to this little girl to go buy some sweets.

"He was just a normal human being."

Mrs Mitchell has also served Girls Aloud, Jim Davidson, David Essex, John Barnes and the Rag 'n' Bone Man.

Since 2011, Mrs Mitchell has been working under the Christophi family.

"The Christophis have done loads to the hotel," Mrs Mitchell said.

"There's been lots of changes over the years.

"They've totally transformed it and it's nice to see it run as a family business, which is what it was like when I first started working there."

It was a good turnout for Linda's retirement party. - Credit: Supplied

Glenn Walker, operations director at the Cliff Hotel, said: "Linda has worked for the Cliff Hotel for an amazing 46 years including 11 of those years under the current owners.

"She is far more than just a member of staff, she is part of the Cliff Hotel family and it goes without saying that everyone here will miss working with her, especially myself.

"I have had the pleasure of working with Linda for the past three years and my day always became that bit brighter after having a chat with her most mornings.

"All of us at the Cliff wish her a very happy retirement."

Linda Mitchell has worked at the Cliff Hotel for 46 years. - Credit: Supplied

Mrs Mitchell had a retirement buffet and was surprised with visits from many former colleagues from the hotel and gifts from the Great Yarmouth Lions Club.

In her farewell speech, Mrs Mitchell said: "Thank you all so much for being her for me today.

"Forty six years, where have they gone?"

Mrs Mitchell plans to spend more time enjoying Gorleston with her husband, David, and her two grandsons.

"Where have the 46 years gone?" Linda Mitchell gave a farewell speech to Cliff Hotel staff a her retirement. - Credit: Supplied



