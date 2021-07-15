Venues close and football match postponed after positive Covid cases

Published: 4:33 PM July 15, 2021

A football match that was due to take place at Emerald Park, pictured, has been cancelled after some Gorleston FC players tested positive for coronavirus. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

An annual football match has been postponed with players having to isolate, while a number of venues on the coast have had to close after staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Gorleston FC were due to play Lowestoft next Tuesday (July 20) in the annual Sailor Brown Trophy encounter.

But the game has been cancelled.

Jamie Humphries, chairman of the Norfolk club, said that a number of senior players had tested positive for the virus and as a precaution all senior teams would be isolating until next Thursday (July 22).

He also said that all training for senior teams had been cancelled.

"This is about keeping people safe," Mr Humphries said.

The news comes as public health bosses and council leaders in Norfolk are urging people to make choices to help keep rates down after the final stage of legal restrictions end on Monday (July 19).

Figures for the seven days up to last Friday (July 9) show that every district in Norfolk has seen an increase in cases, with Great Yarmouth reporting the biggest leap, up from 61.4 per 100,000 to 243.6.

A number of venues and facilities around the borough have reported having to close after staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The Ocean Room in Gorleston has closed for a deep clean after staff tested positive for Covid-19. - Credit: Archant

The Ocean Room posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday (July 14) that it took the decision to close the day before in order to deep clean the building.

Information on reopening will be forthcoming over the next few days.

The Fig Bar and Grill, on Marine Parade in Gorleston, said positive cases among staff has forced the restaurant to close temporarily and that they were working with authorities on track and trace.

The Pavilion and tennis court at the playing field in Hemsby has closed due Covid cases in the area. - Credit: Google Maps

On Monday (July 12), Hemsby Parish Council said the pavilion and tennis court at the playing field would be closed due to recent cases in the area.

"We ask all visitors to the outdoor gym to make sure you sanitise your hands before and after use," the parish council said.

The Jube, a bar in Market Gates, said on its Facebook page it was closing temporarily "due to rising levels of Covid cases in Great Yarmouth".

Further afield, Acle Social Club has also shut its doors after two positive tests among staff and/or customers reported on Tuesday (July 13).

The closure does not affect any other facilities at the Recreation Centre.











