Search

Advanced search

‘Peace and quiet is our only solace’ - Hotel neighbours object to outdoor cabin proposals

PUBLISHED: 07:40 16 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:29 16 August 2020

Cliff Hotel, Gorleston. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Cliff Hotel, Gorleston. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Neighbours of a seafront hotel have objected to a set of expansion plans they say will “affect their quality of life”.

Odette Martin (left), resident of Grenfell Court's retirement estate, sits with Paula Bishop, who lives with her 89-year-old mother also at Grenfell Court. Photo: Odette MartinOdette Martin (left), resident of Grenfell Court's retirement estate, sits with Paula Bishop, who lives with her 89-year-old mother also at Grenfell Court. Photo: Odette Martin

The Cliff Hotel in Gorleston submitted plans to Great Yarmouth Borough Council on July 3 to build seven garden cabins “overlooking the sea” at the rear of the hotel.

According to the hotel’s operations director Glenn Walker, the plan was developed as the hotel hopes to cash in on the staycation boom.

He said: “We have not had this in the pipeline for long. It’s an entrepreneurial reaction to the increased demand for staycations across Norfolk - and an opportunity to help the local economy get back on its feet.

“The cabins will be built into the cliffside and won’t affect anyone else. That was never our intention. We are simply taking advantage of outdoor space and the current demand.”

The proposed cabins next to Grenfell Court, which are being objected to by residents of the court. Photo: Envision CAD, NorwichThe proposed cabins next to Grenfell Court, which are being objected to by residents of the court. Photo: Envision CAD, Norwich

But residents of Grenfell Court, a retirement complex run by Cotman Housing Association next to the hotel, and whose properties will be overlooking the cabins, say the plans will spoil their view, generate noise pollution and disrupt their “quiet and peaceful retirement”.

Odette Martin, 58, said all 22 residents of Grenfell Court strongly object to the development and have signed a letter which was hand-delivered to the council’s planning department.

“The estate where we live is a housing association only open to people over 55,” she said.

“There are a lot of elderly and disabled residents, and for them the peace, quiet and cliffside view is their only solace.

“These proposed cabins may be looking directly into some of our windows, and that would massively affect residents’ privacy.

The view from Grenfell Court near Gorleston's Cliff Hotel. Residents of the court think that new proposals for seven cabins beneath their properties would The view from Grenfell Court near Gorleston's Cliff Hotel. Residents of the court think that new proposals for seven cabins beneath their properties would "spoil their way of life", which is already compromised by a smoking terrace just along from them. Photo: Odette Martin

“Some people here are wheelchair bound. Imagine being confronted by noise and strangers constantly by seven noisy holiday cabins right below you? It’s not fair.

Ms Martin, who lives with her 71-year-old husband, is originally from London, but moved to Gorleston as part of Boris Johnson’s ‘Seaside and Country homes’ scheme when he was mayor. This encouraged older people to retire outside of London as a way of freeing up housing space in the capital.

Mr Walker said that by moving to the area, residents should expect noise and loud music given that this was such a “hustling and bustling” part of town.

He said: “While we respect local concerns, Gorleston promenade is a thriving place and the Cliff a busy seafront hotel.

The view from Grenfell Court near Gorleston's Cliff Hotel. Residents of the court think that new proposals for seven cabins beneath their properties would The view from Grenfell Court near Gorleston's Cliff Hotel. Residents of the court think that new proposals for seven cabins beneath their properties would "spoil their way of life". Photo: Odette Martin

“I’m not sure what they want us to do.”

You may also want to watch:

A decision will be made on the outcome of the application by August 28.

Grenfell Court's residents handed in an objection letter to Great Yarmouth Council's planning department. Photo: Odette MartinGrenfell Court's residents handed in an objection letter to Great Yarmouth Council's planning department. Photo: Odette Martin

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘We’re just trying to get home’ - Couple stuck on boat due to broken bridge

Alan Coggs, 71, cannot get home after boating on the coast due to a broken bridge, inset, in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Alan Coggs/Denise Bradley.

15-fold rise in Yarmouth coronavirus cases as latest figures released

A sign warning visitors to observe social distancing measures. Picture: Chris Bishop

Concerns over ‘immense disruption’ means problem bridge will not be opened for time being

Cllr Martin Wilby (inset) has said the Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth will not be lifted for the time being over fears it may get stuck. Picture: Andrew Fitchett/Denise Bradley.

Two people hospitalised after four-car crash on A47

Emergency services were called to a crash at Halvergate on the Acle Straight on Thursday (August 13). Picture: Google Maps.

Mother died after heroic attempt to rescue two boys off the coast

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN
$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Most Read

‘We’re just trying to get home’ - Couple stuck on boat due to broken bridge

Alan Coggs, 71, cannot get home after boating on the coast due to a broken bridge, inset, in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Alan Coggs/Denise Bradley.

15-fold rise in Yarmouth coronavirus cases as latest figures released

A sign warning visitors to observe social distancing measures. Picture: Chris Bishop

Concerns over ‘immense disruption’ means problem bridge will not be opened for time being

Cllr Martin Wilby (inset) has said the Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth will not be lifted for the time being over fears it may get stuck. Picture: Andrew Fitchett/Denise Bradley.

Two people hospitalised after four-car crash on A47

Emergency services were called to a crash at Halvergate on the Acle Straight on Thursday (August 13). Picture: Google Maps.

Mother died after heroic attempt to rescue two boys off the coast

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘Peace and quiet is our only solace’ - Hotel neighbours object to outdoor cabin proposals

Cliff Hotel, Gorleston. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Busy stretch of A47 to shut for five nights

Drivers are being warned over a five-night road closure on a stretch of the A47. It will be followed by works on the opposite carriageway from 8pm to 6am Picture: Google Maps

Thai King commutes death sentence for Hannah Witheridge killers

Hannah Witheridge, 23, was killed on holiday in Thailand in 2014. Picture: Foreign and Commonwealth Office

Norfolk Broads village and pub left without power as fire crews battle sub-station blaze

An electrical transformer fire in Stokesby saw the entire village plunged into darkness and people told to leave their homes. Engineers are working to reconnect people to the grid. The Ferry Inn has had power restored and will open at 11am today (Saturday, August 15) Picture: Alison Brewster/Ferry Inn

Fresh uncertainty for Norfolk and Suffolk A-level students after appeal policy suspended

Students at Norwich School receive their A-Level results. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire