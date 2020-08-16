‘Peace and quiet is our only solace’ - Hotel neighbours object to outdoor cabin proposals

Neighbours of a seafront hotel have objected to a set of expansion plans they say will “affect their quality of life”.

The Cliff Hotel in Gorleston submitted plans to Great Yarmouth Borough Council on July 3 to build seven garden cabins “overlooking the sea” at the rear of the hotel.

According to the hotel’s operations director Glenn Walker, the plan was developed as the hotel hopes to cash in on the staycation boom.

He said: “We have not had this in the pipeline for long. It’s an entrepreneurial reaction to the increased demand for staycations across Norfolk - and an opportunity to help the local economy get back on its feet.

“The cabins will be built into the cliffside and won’t affect anyone else. That was never our intention. We are simply taking advantage of outdoor space and the current demand.”

But residents of Grenfell Court, a retirement complex run by Cotman Housing Association next to the hotel, and whose properties will be overlooking the cabins, say the plans will spoil their view, generate noise pollution and disrupt their “quiet and peaceful retirement”.

Odette Martin, 58, said all 22 residents of Grenfell Court strongly object to the development and have signed a letter which was hand-delivered to the council’s planning department.

“The estate where we live is a housing association only open to people over 55,” she said.

“There are a lot of elderly and disabled residents, and for them the peace, quiet and cliffside view is their only solace.

“These proposed cabins may be looking directly into some of our windows, and that would massively affect residents’ privacy.

“Some people here are wheelchair bound. Imagine being confronted by noise and strangers constantly by seven noisy holiday cabins right below you? It’s not fair.”

Ms Martin, who lives with her 71-year-old husband, is originally from London, but moved to Gorleston as part of Boris Johnson’s ‘Seaside and Country homes’ scheme when he was mayor. This encouraged older people to retire outside of London as a way of freeing up housing space in the capital.

Mr Walker said that by moving to the area, residents should expect noise and loud music given that this was such a “hustling and bustling” part of town.

He said: “While we respect local concerns, Gorleston promenade is a thriving place and the Cliff a busy seafront hotel.

“I’m not sure what they want us to do.”

A decision will be made on the outcome of the application by August 28.

