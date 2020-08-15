Artist hailed as ‘Yarmouth’s Banksy’ leaves their mark

Anonymous street art that has appeared on hoardings around Great Yarmouth's Marina Centre is being hailed as the work of 'Yarmouth's Banksy' Picture: supplied Archant

An anonymous artist is drawing applause for a piece of guerrilla graffiti that has appeared in Great Yarmouth.

No sooner had the hoardings gone up around the Marina Centre demolition site on Great Yarmouth’s Golden Mile, than someone decided to leave their mark.

The resulting work - a woman’s face with no signature or text - is being seen as a bold and welcome addition to the blank, blue screening, with the person behind the work being hailed as “Yarmouth’s Banksy.”

One person said it looked good and suggested the council allow the artist to replicate it all round.

“It would be cheap and would probably give some notoriety to what seems to be a good artist,” they added.

It’s not the first time street art has caused a stir in the resort.

An artist using a three letter EMO tag won an army of fans as far back as 2014 with his White Lady in a Gorleston bus shelter and later Girl on a Swing on a Yarmouth garage, and Two Zebras in Regent Street.

The White Lady was painted over by the borough council within a week sparking outrage.

He was later revealed as Emo Raphiel Astoria, part of the Reprezent Project whose work has also transformed the underpass at Lawn Avenue.

So far the face painter has yet to come forward, and anyone who wants to see it needs to do so soon as - unlike those on tucked-away permanent surfaces - it will only survive as long as the hoardings.