Revealed: The truth behind mystery Yarmouth mural
- Credit: Davide De Almeida
A giant mural that has become the talk of the town is part of wider project to create a series of 30 huge and eye-catching designs.
The bid to bring colour to unlovely walls and walkways is being lead by arts' movement the Reprezent Project in Great Yarmouth.
The largest of the murals has caught the eye of passers-by in Princes Road close to the Golden Mile with many hailing it a wonderful addition, perfect for selfies and Instagram fans.
The owners of the wall, along the side of the Prince Hotel, said they were delighted and excited by the cheering public response - and to be part of the £15,000 Street Gallery Walls project.
The artwork spells out Yarmouth in giant letters and features seaside scenes taking in the landmark pier, seagulls, and sandcastles.
Nicky Gibbs and Mark Dickerson said the wall down a dreary back road was the perfect backdrop for the urban design.
Nicky said partner Mark had been inspired by the underpass artwork at Fullers Hill.
Having painted their side wall a few years ago they were surprised when it was not soon covered with graffiti, or quickly-sprayed '"tags", and decided to find out how it could be legitimately painted with something huge and eye-catching.
Having approached the council they were put in touch with Ruben Cruz, founder of the Reprezent Project, who explained that a designated tour of murals was being devised.
The hotel wall is the group's biggest project and is unfinished.
"We wanted to do something and we just happened to be really lucky," Nicky said.
"So it has become part of the project. People are taking selfies in front of it and there has been a lot of interest.
Meanwhile, Mr Cruz said the mural was one of 30 planned for Yarmouth and Gorleston as part of an urban arts' tour designed to put the town on the map and appeal to a new breed of younger visitor.
So far seven have been completed on private properties including two in Deneside close to the back of the Yankee Traveller restaurant, one in York Road, another at the former Quay Pride in South Quay, one above the Deja Brew cafe opposite Gorleston library, and one in Wellington Place behind Regent Road in Yarmouth.
Mr Cruz, 25, said the not-for-profit social enterprise had won £15,000 from the Arts Council England for the project, with 10pc match-funded by the movement.
He said urban artists would be back outside painting street art in April, with the aim of completing 30 by the end of this year.
However, of all the murals the one at the Prince Hotel would likely be the biggest in the whole of Norfolk and Suffolk when it was finished.
He said Yarmouth needed to find new ways to engage with people and urban art had the power to do that with visual story-telling.
One of the images tells the story of the Black Shuck, bringing the legend to a whole new audience who might otherwise not know about it, he said.
"The aim is to broaden Yarmouth's mind and improve it," he said.
"We want people outside to see what people are doing over here.
"Yarmouth is good. It is a lovely place."
The second wave of work is likely to see more murals across the river in Gorleston.
Anyone who has a wall they could offer up for a mural is invited to get in touch, no matter what the condition of the surface as the artists can repair it.
The Yarmouth mural was spray painted by Kevin Parker a teacher at Norwich City College who works with the Reprezent Project.
To find out more visit the group's Facebook page.