Grandmother died almost two weeks after fall, inquest hears

Published: 1:03 PM December 9, 2020

A grandmother died almost two weeks after falling while putting her bins out, despite appearing to be recovering and acting like "her usual self".

Debra Taylor slipped on a pallet outside her Station Road home, in Great Yarmouth, on September 1, an inquest held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on December 9 heard.

The 57-year-old refused to visit hospital but appeared to be in "happy spirits" a week after the incident, it heard.

Her daughter Hollie Schepp said: "I called her the day after to see how she was and, although her eye was swollen, she said she felt fine and we made plans for her to watch my two youngest children the next day.

"She didn't want to see a doctor and said it looked worse than it was."

But after being unable to reach Ms Taylor throughout September 11, Norfolk Police were called the following day and found Ms Taylor dead in her home.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake concluded her death was an accident, with a post-mortem finding bleeding on her brain.