New grant scheme unveiled to help local people get back to work

A new employment grant scheme aims to reduce the unemployment rate in Great Yarmouth.

Whether you’ve recently searched for an online job finder or are amending your CV, going back to work after a period of unemployment can be a daunting experience – just how do you get back to work? What skills and experience do you need? Where do you look?

Thanks to a new grant scheme, help is at hand.

Backed by European Social Funding, the Inclusion Project Grant Scheme supports small, medium and micro not-for-profit organisations across the UK to offer training in employability skills and help local people find jobs.

To date, full-time employment in Great Yarmouth remains over 3pc lower than the rest of the region but the new scheme, which launched in October last year, will allow not-for-profit organisations to offer coaching and support for anyone, currently unemployed, to get back to work.

“The grants of between £1,000 to £7,500 are available for community groups, charities and small-scale training providers to help people in the Great Yarmouth area to find jobs,” says Michaela Smith-Moore, marketing and communications officer at Great Yarmouth Borough Council. “Grants are awarded to small organisations who are used to being on the ground and who know local residents and the challenges they face.

“Once awarded, the grants will allow these organisations to provide local people with opportunities to boost their employability skills. Training or coaching could be delivered on a wide range of topics, from how to write a CV and apply for a job to how to present yourself and other interview skills. The grants may also help people to secure a volunteering role, which would later contribute towards future employment.”

The grants are currently open to any small, medium or micro not-for-profit distribution organisation in the UK and will allow them to work with local service providers across Great Yarmouth, providing support and guidance for local people on where and how to get a job.

“The training provided by these grants will be open to anyone who is unemployed in the most deprived areas of Great Yarmouth,” says Michaela. “It will support both men and women, people from all age groups and those who may or may not have been long-term unemployed.”

Cyclical unemployment is a common problem across the Great Yarmouth area, with high levels of unemployment experienced during the winter months. But the training delivered by these small business grants will aim to combat this, providing evergreen advice on skill development and training and helping those affected by unemployment to become better connected to local economic growth.

So how can organisations get involved?

Employment grants are awarded on the basis of an application, which must be completed by Tuesday, February 12. The scheme’s Inclusion Coordinator, Tracey Read, will provide support throughout the process, from initial application through to project implementation.Organisations are also welcome to apply for a maximum of two grants, although these must be submitted a year apart.

For more information, visit the project website or contact Inclusion Project Coordinator, Tracey Read on 07468 764753 or by email at tracey.read@great-yarmouth.gov.uk.