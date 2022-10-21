Grave of Gorleston hero - who saved 140 lives - restored
- Credit: James Weeds
He is a Gorleston lifesaving hero who has a road and pub named after him.
And now the grave of William Adams been restored to its former glory making it a fitting resting place for the local legend.
Mr Adams, born in 1864, was an accomplished swimmer and a seasonal beach hut attendant.
He became known as the Hero of Gorleston Pier for saving over 100 lives at sea.
Dying at the age of 49 in 1913, Mr Adams' grave lies in Gorleston Old Cemetery. His grave - which is also shared by his wife, Ellen, and their son, Private Graham Adams - had shown its age and deteriorated to an almost unrecognisable level.
But thanks to a group of volunteers from the veteran's organisation Project Nova and the Military Grave Restorer, Mr Adam's gravesite is once again a fitting tribute to the man still remembered as a true hero.
Project Nova's national manager Colin Back said the restoration was the least the charity could do.
"We are always keen to shine a light on the area's history," Mr Back said.
"And in this cemetery alone, there are hundreds of graves of remarkable people that need a little bit of TLC.
Most Read
- 1 Body found in Great Yarmouth in search for missing 74-year-old man
- 2 Persimmon bid to alter village estate plans following 'feedback'
- 3 £100 fine for drivers misusing Great Yarmouth car park
- 4 Retrospective bid to demolish wet fish shop in hands of planners
- 5 'Do not eat' - Products sold at supermarkets recalled over safety fears
- 6 Young butcher opens up shop on Great Yarmouth market
- 7 Cyclist seriously injured after being hit by van
- 8 Thieves steal electric bikes worth nearly £5,000 from locked shed
- 9 Norfolk's last-remaining UKIP councillor has left the party
- 10 Halloween circus show to return with magical twist from BGT star
"William Adams is a prime example, and he seemed to be a wonderful man. His life should be remembered."
While he was never officially a lifeguard, Mr Adams saved the lives of no less than 140 people.
His most daring display came in 1896, when Mr Adams saved the lives of Norwich man Mr Rimmington and a Londoner, Mr Collins, in a "double rescue". Mr Adams was awarded a row of four bathing huts and garnered international press coverage for his feat.
For the grave's restoration, volunteers relied on the expertise of stonemason Steve Davies, AKA the Military Grave Restorer.
"We like to pay our respects to exceptional people," Mr Davies said.
"William saved 140 people at the pier. He was a saint."
Mr Davies said the restorations allowed the public to enjoy memorials for the dead and allowed them to find things which were hidden in their unkempt states.
He added: "We rediscovered the inscription of Adam's diving in the water to save someone.
"It's beautiful."
Mr Adams is still remembered in Gorleston with the High Street Wetherspoons and a stretch of road by the A47 and the A143 named in his honour.
Gorleston Old Cemetery is open from 7.30am daily.