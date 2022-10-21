Grave of Gorleston hero - who saved 140 lives - restored

Project Nova volunteers Alison Smith, Michael Keenan, Trevor Greenwood and Martin Swann with Military Grave Restorer Steven Davies by the refurbished grave of Gorleston hero William Adams. - Credit: James Weeds

He is a Gorleston lifesaving hero who has a road and pub named after him.

And now the grave of William Adams been restored to its former glory making it a fitting resting place for the local legend.

Mr Adams, born in 1864, was an accomplished swimmer and a seasonal beach hut attendant.

He became known as the Hero of Gorleston Pier for saving over 100 lives at sea.

William Adams (1864 - 1913) is still remembered as the Hero of Gorleston Pier as he saved 140 people at sea. - Credit: Archant © 2007

Dying at the age of 49 in 1913, Mr Adams' grave lies in Gorleston Old Cemetery. His grave - which is also shared by his wife, Ellen, and their son, Private Graham Adams - had shown its age and deteriorated to an almost unrecognisable level.

But thanks to a group of volunteers from the veteran's organisation Project Nova and the Military Grave Restorer, Mr Adam's gravesite is once again a fitting tribute to the man still remembered as a true hero.

William Adams' grave before its restoration. - Credit: Project Nova

Project Nova's national manager Colin Back said the restoration was the least the charity could do.

"We are always keen to shine a light on the area's history," Mr Back said.

"And in this cemetery alone, there are hundreds of graves of remarkable people that need a little bit of TLC.

"William Adams is a prime example, and he seemed to be a wonderful man. His life should be remembered."

William Adams gravesite after the restoration by Steven Davies and Project Nova. - Credit: James Weeds

While he was never officially a lifeguard, Mr Adams saved the lives of no less than 140 people.

His most daring display came in 1896, when Mr Adams saved the lives of Norwich man Mr Rimmington and a Londoner, Mr Collins, in a "double rescue". Mr Adams was awarded a row of four bathing huts and garnered international press coverage for his feat.

For the grave's restoration, volunteers relied on the expertise of stonemason Steve Davies, AKA the Military Grave Restorer.

"We like to pay our respects to exceptional people," Mr Davies said.

"William saved 140 people at the pier. He was a saint."

William Adams (second from right) worked as a seasonal beach hut attendant at Gorleston beach. He was awarded a row of four huts as a thanks to his lifesaving efforts. - Credit: Archant © 2007

Mr Davies said the restorations allowed the public to enjoy memorials for the dead and allowed them to find things which were hidden in their unkempt states.

He added: "We rediscovered the inscription of Adam's diving in the water to save someone.

"It's beautiful."

Mr Adams is still remembered in Gorleston with the High Street Wetherspoons and a stretch of road by the A47 and the A143 named in his honour.

Gorleston Old Cemetery is open from 7.30am daily.