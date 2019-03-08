Search

Man arrested following graveyard stabbing remains on bail

PUBLISHED: 09:08 06 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:08 06 October 2019

A man remains on bail after a person was stabbed in the chest in a Great Yarmouth churchyard Picture: Archant

Archant

A man who was arrested after a person was stabbed in the chest in a graveyard remains on bail.

Police investigating the incident at the churchyard Picture: ArchantPolice investigating the incident at the churchyard Picture: Archant

The incident took place at the cemetery in Nelson Road North, Great Yarmouth, on Tuesday, July 30.

Police were called to the scene at around 4.30pm on the day and cordoned the area off to investigate the incident.

A man in his 30s was arrested following the stabbing but was later released on bail.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police confirmed the suspect remains on bail as officers continue to make enquiries.

The victim, also a man in his 30s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for treatment on his injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Norfolk Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555111.

