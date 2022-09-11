Queen's pageant master to lay flowers on Great Yarmouth seafront
- Credit: PA
The Queen's official pageant master will be laying flowers in her memory on Great Yarmouth's seafront on Monday.
Bruno Peak will be paying his tribute at noon by the beacon at Anchor Gardens on Marine Parade to mark his close connections with the Queen.
Mr Peak was first officially presented to the Queen in 1985 on her tour of Great Yarmouth with Prince Philip.
As part of his role Mr Peek, 70 and who lives in Gorleston, masterminded the worldwide tribute to Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee in June, which included beacons being lit, including the one on Yarmouth's seafront in front of thousands of people.
As well as paying his own respects at noon on Monday Mr Peak is inviting people across the town to attend so they can pay their own tributes to the Queen as well.
Mr Peak said: "The reason I am doing it is because it is where I was first officially presented to the Queen in my home town.
"So I want to use this opportunity to pay my personal respects to her majesty the Queen in the first town where we met.
"And more importantly it gives the people of the borough the opportunity to come and pay their respects at the beacon which was lit for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in case they can't get to London or Sandringham."
Mr Peak had also organised chains of beacons for national celebrations of the Queen including the Millennium and for Golden and Diamond Jubilees.
Mr Peak had earlier paid tribute to the Queen, saying she was "a very gracious and generous woman who dedicated her life from a young girl to the very sad moment she passed away".
He had also said: "We owe so much to her generosity of spirit and dedication.
"She was so gracious to me and I have never felt so proud as I did when I stood next to her when she lit the principal beacon at Windsor Castle."