Greyhound walk organisers hoping to attract record numbers for 'annual celebration'

A scene from a previous year as the greyhound walk returns once more to Pakefield. Pictures: Mick Howes Archant

They can often be seen running around race tracks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

But this weekend scores of greyhounds will be allowed to head out at a more leisurely pace, as pets and their owners take part in a global event in Lowestoft.

Former racing dogs from around the Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth areas are set to gather once more to raise awareness as a special walk is held this Sunday, June 9.

The Great Global Greyhound Walk will mark its 10th anniversary this weekend - with organisers hoping to attract record numbers for the event.

You may also want to watch:

Those keen to take part are encouraged to join the walk which commences at 11am from the car park on All Saints Road in Pakefield, Lowestoft.

Organiser Rebecca Rice said: "The Great Global Greyhound Walk is an annual celebration of one of the most historic and recognisable breeds of dog, famed for their incredible athleticism, noble stature, gentle nature and calm temperament.

"This year its the 10th anniversary of the event and we are hoping for a big turnout of local greyhounds, lurchers and all other sighthounds so hopefully Lowestoft's walk will draw more attendees than ever before to promote this fantastic breed of dog as the loving pets they are."

The event is the brainchild of Greyhound Walks, a registered charity which began in East Anglia, with the aim of socialising and promoting greyhounds as pets by organising local walks.

For further details visit www.greatglobalgreyhoundwalk.co.uk