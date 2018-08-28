Search

People treated after inhaling smoke at Great Yarmouth fire

PUBLISHED: 10:06 21 January 2019

Firefighters were called to a fire in Middlegate in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Archant

Two people were treated yesterday (Sunday January 21) for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Great Yarmouth.

Fire crews from the town and from Gorleston were called to an address at Middlegate at 12.41pm.

The ambulance was called at 12.52pm and two people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews used main and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

It had been put out by 1.11pm.

The property was ventilated and crews checked for hot spots using a thermal imaging camera.

