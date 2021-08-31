Flats bid for derelict town centre office building

Published: 2:54 PM August 31, 2021

A derelict office building in Great Yarmouth could see new life as a block of town centre flats.

The plan would have a listed property on King Street converted into four self-contained studios and a single one-bedroom apartment, with extensions built at the back of the house.

The building, opposite St George’s Theatre, is currently vacant and sits between a convenience store and electrical supply store.

A grade II listed building, it was once a shop and was converted into offices late last century.

A previous proposal to convert the premises into six flats was refused by the council.

In a document supporting the application, developers BMC Yarmouth Ltd, based in High Wycombe, state that the conversion would "bring back a degrading and derelict building into use without significant harm".

A decision on the bid is expected by September 22.



