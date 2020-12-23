Published: 4:55 PM December 23, 2020

An approximate outline of the site, off Estcourt Road in Great Yarmouth, where 30 affordable homes could be built. - Credit: Google Maps

A bid to build 30 homes on the site of a former hospital would address a shortfall in affordable housing on the coast, according to developers.

The proposal, submitted by Minster Property Group to Great Yarmouth Borough Council, would see the development of land east of Churchill Road and north of Estcourt Road.

A number of hospital buildings have been removed from the site, which the NHS has confirmed is underutilised and surplus to requirements, since 1900, the application states.

The plans would see the demolition of a single building previously used for administrative purposes.

Documents submitted with the application say there is "a severe shortfall in the provision of affordable housing in the borough".

"The need for the proposed development is therefore acute, urgent and overwhelming," it adds.

Access to the estate would be from Churchill Road to the west.

