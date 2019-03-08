Stalled car blocks A47 traffic
PUBLISHED: 09:25 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:25 01 November 2019
Motorists are facing severe delays in Great Yarmouth after a car broke down.
Norfolk Police have said the car, a Fiat Panda, is blocking the southbound lane of the A47 at the Gapton Hall roundabout this morning (Friday, November 1).
The driver is currently waiting for breakdown assistance, police said.
Earlier, a car abandoned on the northbound lane near the roundabout had also caused disruption after it had run out of fuel.
The driver had left the car, leaving it on the road, to get fuel, police said.
The driver has since returned to the car.
