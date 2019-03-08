Search

Broken down car causes tailbacks at A47 near Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 16:42 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 15 July 2019

A bird eye's view of the Fullers Hill roundabout. Picture: Sean Armstrong

A broken down car has sparked traffic delays at a busy Great Yarmouth junction.

Tailbacks formed on the A47 leading up to the Vauxhall Roundabout after a stalled vehicle partially blocked the road.

According to the AA, the breakdown took place just after 3pm on Acle New Road between Fullers Hill and and the A47 where the road crosses the Bure.

The vehicle has been cleared as of 4pm but traffic was clearing as of 4.30pm.

