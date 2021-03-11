Published: 2:25 PM March 11, 2021

Police will be escorting an abnormal load through Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

Drivers are being warned they could face potential delays as an abnormal load is transported through Great Yarmouth.

A metal structure, 4.8m wide and 16.5m long, will be escorted by police officers through the town on Friday (March 12).

The journey will start at 9.30am, with the load travelling from Vanguard Road to Swanstons Road.

The route will include the following roads: Vanguard Road, Hewett Road, Gapton Hall Road, Pasteur Road, Hall Quay and Swanstons Road.