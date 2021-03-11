News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Delays expected in Yarmouth due to abnormal load escort

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 2:25 PM March 11, 2021   
Police will be escorting an abnormal load through Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Police will be escorting an abnormal load through Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

Drivers are being warned they could face potential delays as an abnormal load is transported through Great Yarmouth.

A metal structure, 4.8m wide and 16.5m long, will be escorted by police officers through the town on Friday (March 12).

The journey will start at 9.30am, with the load travelling from Vanguard Road to Swanstons Road.

The route will include the following roads: Vanguard Road, Hewett Road, Gapton Hall Road, Pasteur Road, Hall Quay and Swanstons Road.

