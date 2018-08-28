Man describes moment thieves stole car later used in A47 police chase

A father of three has described the moment he watched two thieves jump into his car and drive away, after he stepped out for just a few seconds to lock a door.

Jason Daly, 34, from Caister, saw two men get into his black Vauxhall Vectra and speed off in the early hours of Friday morning.

Mr Daly had returned to his employer’s offices in the Conge, Great Yarmouth, after a night shift delivering meat to London.

Finding his car frozen up, he turned on the engine to defrost the windscreen.

It was then he said that he left the car, ‘for seconds’.

“I got in the car and suddenly thought, ‘I’ve left the office door open’.

“I jumped out to check, and as soon as I put my hand on the door handle, I turned around to see two blokes jump in and just drive off. I was literally within touching distance of the car,” he said.

The car was later involved in a police chase after officers spotted it at around 4am near Chapelfield in Norwich.

According to police, the car failed to stop for officers, who chased it on to the A47.

The driver lost control near the Acle slip road, veering off into a ditch, before police chased the two occupants.

Despite the use of a drone and police dogs, the pair escaped and are still wanted.

Mr Daly’s morning got worse when he was told by his insurance company that it is unlikely they would be upholding any claim.

“They are refusing to pay out because I left the car, even though it was always in sight and I was right next to it. It’s in the smallprint that you can’t leave the car.

“I’ve been with them for eight or nine years and never made a claim.

“I saved £2,000 to buy that car, I’m on minimum wage 30 hours a week and it’s my only way to work.

“It’s a kick in the teeth and I’m gutted, absolutely gutted,” he said.

He added that he is also likely to be liable to pay for the cost of recovering his car, which was badly damaged in the incident.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who saw the theft or the manner of driving of the vehicle at any time. Call 101 quoting CAD reference 38 with today’s date, January 18, or contact Sgt Joe Simon.