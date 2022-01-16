Great Yarmouth fashion boss offers free Maldives holiday

A Great Yarmouth fashion boss is offering fans the chance to win a trip to the Maldives by just commenting on one of his social media posts.

Adam Frisby, 33, who runs the In The Style clothing brand, which floats on the London Stock Exchange and is valued at £105m, took to Instagram yesterday to announce the competition.

The competition will see the winner stay in a five-star resort with an ocean water villa in the South Asian country.

Announcing the competition yesterday, Mr Frisby said: "Ok guys so here it is, your chance to win a holiday to the Maldives.

"All you need to do is tag who you would love to take or who you think deserves to go and we’ll be picking a pair from my followers to head to the Maldives.

"There is absolutely nothing else you need to do, this wasn’t for any other reason than just wanting to give an amazing experience to someone who really deserves it."