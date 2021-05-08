News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury

Covid jab centre receives additional vaccination stocks

James Weeds

Published: 5:30 AM May 8, 2021   
The multidisciplinary team working at the new vaccination centre in Market Gates.

Additional stock has been made available for a local NHS vaccination centre.

The vaccination centre in Great Yarmouth's Market Gates will continue to be by appointment only, except for individuals who are 'hard to reach,' such as unpaid carers and homeless people.

In addition to this, the Louise Hamilton Centre based at James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston will be running additional vaccination clinics from Tuesday to Friday next week.

The Louise Hamliton Centre next to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

The clinics will be by appointment and are offering first doses for people in priority groups 1-10, which includes:

  • Anyone aged 40 and over, or will turn 40 by 1 July 2021
  • Individuals who are Clinically Extremely Vulnerable
  • Those aged 16+ who share a household with someone who has severe immunosuppression
  • Health and social care staff
  • Care home workers and residents
  • Carers (16+, paid and unpaid)

To book an appointment, please ring 01493 453300 between 9am and 5pm this Saturday and Sunday (8 and 9 May).

