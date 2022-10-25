'Hard times ahead' - Foodbank's warning as warehouse opened due to demand

Ian Johnstone, warehouse manager, at the Yarmouth and Magdalen Foodbank - Credit: Yarmouth and Magdalen Foodbank

A foodbank serving families struggling with the cost of living crisis in the Great Yarmouth area has opened a warehouse due to the rise in demand.

The Yarmouth and Magdalen Foodbank has opened a temporary warehouse in Belton to store food for the coming winter.

It comes as the foodbank warns there are "hard times" ahead for families feeling the ever increasing cost of living crisis pinch.

The foodbank was launched in March and operates out of the Pathway Cafe in Admiralty Road, Great Yarmouth, and at St Mary Magdalene Church in Gorleston.

The opening of the Great Yarmouth foodbank distribution hub - Credit: Yarmouth & Magdalen Foodbank

Anna Price, trustee of Yarmouth and Magdalen Foodbank and community lead at St Mary Magdalene Church, said: “The warehouse has been in the planning ever since we realised the likely extent of the cost of living crisis and it is great to see it come into being.

"The new capacity of having a warehouse enables us to store much more food than we are able to at the foodbank centres.

"This means we are now ready to receive much needed increased donations from the general public in preparation for the hard times that are to come.

"The rising costs of living are putting extra pressures on everybody and we are already seeing that translate into rising demand in our foodbank centres.”

The foodbank, which is linked to the Trussell Trust charity, is now looking to recruit a team of warehouse volunteers.

Volunteers are needed to sort and pack donated food along with a team of drivers to collect food donations and distribute the packed parcels to the two distribution centres.

Ian Johnstone, warehouse manager, said: “I’m really pleased and excited to be part of this much needed infrastructure to help serve our busy foodbank through what is going to be a challenging winter for all of us - especially those already who are struggling to get food and eat properly."

Issuing a plea for volunteers, Mr Johnstone added: "Please volunteer and join a fantastic team to help those that need our help and give something to your local community.”

Visit yarmouthmagdalen.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/volunteer for more details or contact Iain Johnstone on iain.johnstone@yarmouthmagdalenfoodbank.org.uk

Emily's quest to help foodbank

A pupil at a primary school in Bradwell has been using her artistic talents to raise money for the Yarmouth and Magdalen Foodbank.

Emily Hansby-Patterson with one of her pieces of art - Credit: Fiona Hansby-Patterson

Emily Hansby-Patterson, who is a Year 3 pupil at Hillside Primary School, came up with the idea of creating and selling pieces of art for the foodbank and has so far raised £75.

Emily’s mum, Fiona, said: “Emily has always loved being creative, whether it’s painting, modelling clay or general arts and crafts.

"After harvest festival last year, we talked about what the foodbanks do for families and why they are needed.

"She couldn’t wrap her head around why people can’t just have a snack or meal when they wanted to so she wanted to help by selling her art to raise money.”

“She has taken on commissions from family and friends and requested a donation in return.

"I couldn’t be more proud of her kind heart and ability to recognise how lucky she is."



