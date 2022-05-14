News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Lifeboat launched to help stranded vessel that had lost power

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:31 PM May 14, 2022
The Great Yarmouth and Gorleston inshore Atlantic 85 lifeboat at the Haven Bridge on the River Yare

The John Rowntree lifeboat was launched on Friday after a boat lost power in Breydon Water - Credit: Denise Bradley

A Norfolk lifeboat crew sprung into action after a boat was left stranded when it lost power at a nature reserve.

The Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat were alerted by Humber Coastguard at about 5pm on Friday, May 13.

The boat in need of aid had lost power on Breydon Water, just east of Great Yarmouth, and one person was on board.

The John Rowntree vessel was launched and quickly found the stricken vessel.

After coming alongside, the team carried out welfare checks for the person on board. 

The person was deemed fit. 

The boat was then towed to the nearest quay.

It was taken to the Berney Arms moorings where it was moored up safely.

The crew then returned to their base.

