'What are the chances?' - Norfolk man's amazing Australian discovery

The former Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat docked at a marina in Tasmania. Picture: Scott Bennington. Archant

It was a normal day on the other side of the world.

David Bennington served on Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat in the 1970s. Picture: Scott Bennington.

Norfolk man Scott Bennington, an off-shore engineer, was taking a stroll in Launceston, a port in Tasmania.

He had been working in the Bass Strait, between Tasmania and Australia, before a spot of bad weather forced the workers to shore up in the city.

Mr Bennington, a 32-year-old Gorleston man, had never been there before - but when walking past its marina he spotted something familiar.

"It was really strange," he says.

The former Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat docked at a marina in Tasmania. Picture: Scott Bennington.

In the 1970s Mr Bennington's grandfather, David Bennington, from Gorleston, had served as second coxswain on the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat.

After he retired the vessel he had served on, the Khami, was sold to a man in New Zealand, and his grandson only ever saw the boat in photos.

"The marina was full of yachts," Mr Bennington says.

He looked up and saw a bright orange boat.

The Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat in the 1970s. Picture: Scott Bennington.

He told his colleague it looked like an old English lifeboat and showed him a picture he had saved on his phone of his grandfather working on such a vessel.

Mr Bennington went for a closer look and was stunned when he realised it was the boat his grandfather had served on.

This was confirmed by the words painted on the hull - Great Yarmouth Lifeboat.

"It was really weird," Mr Bennington says.

"It took a long time to sink in."

On the way out they met an older man, who told them the boat's owner, a British man, bought it from someone on the Australian mainland and brought it to Launceston, where he now uses it as a private rescue lifeboat.

Mr Bennington said it is in "immaculate condition".

"I said to my wife, of all the ports I've been to, what are the chances of seeing that boat?"

Mr Bennington's grandfather, David, passed away last year at 81-years-old.

His father Kevin served on the lifeboat for 19 years.

And Scott himself spent 15 years as crew member.