'It could have been a lot worse' - Three swimmers rescued off Norfolk coast

Three men in their 20s were rescued off Gorleston beach after getting into difficulty on July 22. Picture: Dainene Baxter. Archant

Three swimmers were rescued after getting into trouble off the Norfolk coast.

The trio, men in their mid-20s, were swimming off Gorleston beach on Monday (July 23) at 6.30pm.

They got into difficulty in an area of the sea known locally as 'The Ham', which is notorious for strong, unpredictable currents.

A man on the pier noticed their predicament and called the coastguard before Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat were tasked with the rescue.

A spokesperson for the lifeboat said: "Luckily the men were spotted."

Lifeboat crew were already at the beach and able to react quickly before the situation got worse.

The vessel was launched and the men were assisted back to shore.

None of them needed medical attention.

"It could have been a lot worse," the lifeboat spokesperson said.

The lifeguard had gone off duty.

Lifeboat crew have reminded people of the importance of swimming only while a lifeguard is on duty,

Dainene Baxter, 60, witnessed the rescue.

She said she could just make out three heads in the water and heard a man shouting at them that help was on the way.

"They were very lucky," she said.