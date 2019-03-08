Man suffering suspected heart attack rescued off coast

A man having a suspected heart attack was rescued off the coast.

Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat were tasked to two rescues on August 11. RNLI Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat were tasked to two rescues on August 11. RNLI

Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat was called at 11.29am on Sunday (August 11) to reports a 41-year-old man was experiencing chest pains offshore.

The lifeboat launched and proceeded to the casualty's vessel off the coast of Great Yarmouth, in the Holm Channel, the main approach to the town's port.

Rod Wells, helmsman, went onboard to assess the casualty and decided he needed immediate evacuation due to the nature of his illness, which was a suspected heart attack.

The casualty was transferred to the lifeboat and returned to the station.

An ambulance then took the man to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Earlier, at 8.48am, the lifeboat had been called to reports of a vessel with engine failure on Breydon Water.

A lifeboat made its was to the stricken cruiser, which had run aground due to the high winds over the weekend.

The couple who owned the boat were trying to navigate from the Berney Arms to the next mooring when high winds had blown the vessel into the estuary's muddy banks.

The couple were taken off the cruiser and Mr Wells tried unsuccessfully remove the vessel.

Their boat will be recovered at high tide.

A spokesperson for Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat said: "It was a busy morning for the crew and especially Rod Wells, not only a volunteer helmsman and coxswain but a critical care paramedic for East Anglian Air Ambulance.

"We are extremely fortunate to have [Mr Wells] at Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat."

